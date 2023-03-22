OBITUARY: Joshua Lil Sa-T’s Chin-Curlee

Joshua Lil Sa-T’s Chin-Curlee, age 19 of Brentwood, TN passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Joshua was a graduate of Brentwood High School. He was employed with Chuck E. Cheese in Cool Springs. He enjoyed skateboarding, the beach and being with friends. He was proud of his heritage of being a member of the Hoopa Valley Tribe. Joshua will be sadly missed by all.

Preceded in death by grandparents, George and Jean Chin, Ray Donald Curlee and uncle, Stan Hardcastle.

Survived by: parents, Donald Curlee and Peter Chin; brother, Daniel Curlee; grandmother, Linda Frost Curlee; aunts, Denise Curlee Hardcastle and Denise Chin; loving cousins, Stephanie, Jeremy, Jefferson, Julianna and Jacqueline Johnson.

A private Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at a later date. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/