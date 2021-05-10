OBITUARY: Joshua D. Jarvis

Joshua D Jarvis, 42, of Spring Hill TN, passed away on May 5th, 2021, in Spring Hill.

Josh was born in Davenport, IA to Douglas Jarvis and Lorette Thomsen Jarvis on August 12, 1978. He married Elayne Spiess on July 16, 2011. He graduated from Muscatine High School and Western Illinois University where he received his bachelor’s degree in business management.

Josh loved and was devoted to his family. The pride for his wife and son could be seen from the first moment you met him. His family was his biggest joy and he would spend any free time making memories with them. He especially enjoyed fishing and going to car shows with his son. From a young age, Josh had a passion for crazy music which he loved sharing with anyone. Josh was also known for his dry sense of humor, his big heart and his genuine personality. He could light up a room wherever he went and leave a smile on someone’s face.

Josh is survived by his loving wife Elayne Jarvis and son Hudson: his brother Timothy Jarvis, sisters Jennifer (Scott) VanGilder and Kendall Jarvis, parents Douglas and Susan Jarvis, father-in-law Tony Spiess, sister-in-law Andrea (Corey) Kisser and niece Olivia, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be 1:00-3:00 pm Saturday May 15, 2021. Funeral services immediately to follow 3:00 pm at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, Tennessee 37064.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the Hudson Jarvis Education Fund.