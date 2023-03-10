OBITUARY: Josephine Rose Tringali Taormina

Josephine Rose Tringali Taormina, age 92, of Franklin, departed this life on March 5, 2023 after a brief illness.

She was born in San Francisco on March 27, 1930, to Sarah Damato and Dominico Tringali.

She is preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Nicholas DiCola.

A long-time resident of San Francisco, Josephine was educated by The Sisters of Presentation and graduated in the class of 1948. Her working career began at J.C. Penney during her high school years and World War II. She also worked at Alioto’s at Fisherman’s Wharf. The Alioto family remained life-long friends.

She was proud of her time spent working for the FBI, but she was proudest of being a mom. After her boys went to school, Josephine went to work for Dr. Robert Wall where she remained until retirement.

After retirement, she developed a love of ceramics and a love of dogs. Entertaining, especially during the holidays, brought her happiness. She was a wonderful cook and is known for her cannoli. After a visit to Middle Tennessee, the family moved to Franklin in 2007. Josephine became a member of St. Philip Catholic Church.

She is survived by her sons, Mario Michael Taormina (Kelly) of Port St. Lucie, FL and Peter John Taormina, Jr. (Jennifer) of Franklin and special canine companions Doc & Remi. She is also survived by life-long friend, Melba Strazulo of San Francisco and her extended family, the Aliotos.

A funeral mass will be held Friday, March 10th at St. Phillip Catholic Church, 113 2nd Ave. S., Franklin, TN at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the mass. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Williamson County Animal Shelter or St. Philip Catholic Church.

