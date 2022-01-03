OBITUARY: Josephine Melendez-Zayas

Josephine Melendez-Zayas, age 88 of Spring Hill, TN passed away December 31, 2021.

Survived by: husband of 74 years, Cristobal Melendez-Claudio; son, Alex (Catherine Burns) Melendez; daughter, Irma (Matt) Eichner; brothers, Ralph Zayas and Victor Zayas; sister, Sonia Santos; grandchildren, Christine Magowan, Margaret Bedont and Emily Melendez and four great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com