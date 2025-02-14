OBITUARY: Josephine Johnson

Josephine Johnson passed away on Tuesday evening, February 11, 2025, at the age of “Sweet 94.” A longtime resident of Rolling Meadows Subdivision in Franklin, Tennessee, Josephine spent her last two years at Life Care Center in Columbia, Tennessee.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 1:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Edgar Stegall officiating. A visitation will also be held on Saturday, from 12:00 – 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on March 22, 1930, in Williamson County, Tennessee, Josephine was the daughter of the late Dee Jackson and the late Jennie Mai Fisher Jackson. On July 23, 1975, she was baptized and faithfully dedicated her life to serving Jehovah. She found immense joy in reading and sharing the Bible, often sparking conversations with two questions: “What is God’s Kingdom?” and “Do you know that God has a name?” Beyond her faith, Josephine embraced life fully—she loved dancing, listening to music, and gathering with family. Her warmth, wisdom, and unwavering love will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her children, Betty Johnson, Shirley Steele, Fred (Cynthia) Johnson, Peggy Johnson (Dwight) Coffee, Alfred (Lisa) Johnson, Harry (Norma) Johnson, daughter in law, Emma Johnson, sister, Gertrude Jackson, grandchildren, Brent Johnson, Anthony Johnson, Cammie Johnson, Lewis B. Steele, Jr., Brandi Alderson, Thalas Steele, NeTareka Johnson, Arkendra Johnson, Christopher Coffee, Amber Coffee, Keith Johnson, Sophia Johnson, Shatiqua Johnson-Curll, Shanova Johnson, Kanethia Johnson, special niece and nephew, Linda Burton and Claude “Sweet” Johnson, and a host of great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Johnson, Sr. in 1986, son, Clifton Johnson, Jr., grandson, Stacy L. Johnson, and siblings, Dee Jackson, Jr., Dudley Jackson, Edna McCord, and Lucille Ridley.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the following people: the doctors, nurses, and staff at Life Care Center in Columbia, the doctors, nurses, and staff of Gentiva Hospice, her devoted neighbors in the Rolling Meadows Subdivision in Franklin, and her friends at Franklin and Columbia West Kingdom Halls of Jehovah’s Witnesses.