Joseph V. “Buddy” Johnson, age 77 of Thompsons Station, TN passed away February 25, 2026. He was born in Williamson County, TN to the late J.V. “Shady” & Louise Johnson.

Buddy was a lifelong Williamson County resident and a proud American. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army (Sgt. Buddy Johnson, 96th Lt. Infantry Brigade, LRRP) where he served as a sergeant during Vietnam and was a recipient of the Purple Heart.

Buddy loved country music and he and his wife Nancy enjoyed going out dancing together. He had a love for cars and classic cars, owning many different ones throughout his life. Buddy enjoyed being outside mowing his yard. Most importantly, Buddy loved his wife, daughters and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Johnson; brother in-law, Mike Beard.

Buddy is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy Southall Johnson; daughters, Tracie Johnson of Columbia, TN, Destiney (Brendan) Tuck of Columbia, TN and Hope (Andrew) Hyland of Thompsons Station, TN; brother, Dean (Peggy) Johnson of Cordele, GA; sister, Patsy Beard of Dickson, TN; grandchildren, Jacob & Joseph Bennett; great-grandchildren, Lilly Tuck, Kai Bennett and Josiah Hyland; sister & brother in-law, Barbara & Danny Anderson; nieces, Tammy (Jackie) Glenn and Kim (Cliff) Ferrell; nephews, Michael (Kim) Beard, Bobby Beard and Richard (Kristy) Anderson; many other loving family members and friends.

A funeral service will be held 11:00AM Saturday, February 28, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Gary Fewell will officiate. Burial will follow at Leipers Fork Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jacob Bennett, Joseph Bennett, Richard Anderson, Bobby Beard, Andrew Hyland, Brendan Tuck and Michael Beard. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Simmons, Danny Anderson and Mike Lambert.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Visitation will be 4-7PM Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

