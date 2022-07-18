OBITUARY: Joseph Thomas Grady

Joseph Thomas Grady, age 52 of Spring Hill, passed away July 15, 2022 at the Residence at Alive Hospice, in Nashville.

Joseph was born September 25, 1969 in Passaic, NJ to the late Anthony Robert and Margaret Mary Tuohy Grady.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son: Peter Grady.

He is survived by three children: Christopher Grady, Kelly Grady and Cera Mess; 7 siblings: Patricia (Rick) Edwin, Eileen (Dennis) McCarrick, Jean (Robert) Sutton, Anthony Grady, Michael (Joann) Grady, William Grady and Daniel (Tracey) Grady; and three grandsons: Jayden Cardwell, Gregory McClellan and Camden McClellan.

A funeral mass will be conducted Friday, July 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Catholic Church of the Nativity, 2793 Buckner Ln in Spring Hill/Thompsons Station.

