OBITUARY: Joseph Simeon Lucas Jr.

Joseph Simeon Lucas Jr., age 89, passed away peacefully. He was born on October 18, 1936, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to the late Joseph S. Lucas Sr. and Jette-Aileen Stanaland.

Joseph was a member of St. Philip Catholic Church. He proudly served his country as a United States Army veteran, carrying that sense of duty and discipline with him throughout his life.

A man of remarkable intellect and curiosity, Joseph played a role in history by helping design the Nike Zeus missile guidance system at White Sands, New Mexico, contributing to early missile defense technology. His passion for learning never faded, and he generously shared his knowledge by teaching computer classes at the Knowles Senior Center for 10-15 years, patiently helping others navigate new technology.

Joseph was known for his willingness to help anyone in need. Whether fixing or repairing something around the house, lending a hand to a neighbor, or spending time helping his children work on their cars, he found joy in being useful and supportive.

In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Deloras Haworth Lucas; daughter, Deloras Lucas Curtin; sisters, Alice Hendry, Betty Jane Bertucci, and Mary Francis Golladay; brothers, Louis Lucas and William Lucas; and sons in law, Richard Bawcom and Frederic C Stevens IV.

Those left to cherish Joseph’s memory are his daughters, Mary Bawcom and Helen Stevens, four grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00AM at St. Philip Catholic Church on Friday, January 9, 2026. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

The care of Joseph Simeon Lucas Jr. and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Source: Williamson Memorial​

