OBITUARY: Joseph Robert Kozon

Joseph Robert Kozon, age 40, of the Nashville, Tennessee area, passed away on Saturday, July 12, 2025. Joe was born on November 13, 1984, in Winfield, Illinois, and spent his childhood in Plano, Illinois. In his 20s, he relocated to the Nashville area, where he built a life and spent his entire adult years.

Joe was a beloved friend, a devoted brother and son, and above all, an extraordinary father to his daughter, Olivia. Becoming a father in 2014 was the greatest joy of his life. Olivia was his whole world, and he cherished every moment they spent together. Whether it was playing at the park with her and Cora, attending a daddy-daughter dance, or simply being there when she needed him, Joe was always present, always devoted, and always full of love.

Joe loved the outdoors. A passionate enthusiast of both motorcycles and boating, he found joy and freedom in the open road and open water. Some of his most treasured memories were made fishing with his grandfather and dad—moments of quiet connection that reflected the deep bonds he shared with those closest to him.

His warm smile and approachable nature made everyone feel instantly at ease. Behind his kind blue eyes was a sharp intellect and a quick wit that left a lasting impression on all who knew him. What truly set Joe apart was not just his talent, but his kindness. He was one of those rare people whose presence uplifted others—someone you naturally wanted to be around, regardless of the circumstances.

While he was undoubtedly destined for great things, it was his genuine, caring, and joyful spirit that made the deepest impact. Joe is survived by his daughter, Olivia Kozon; his parents, Joseph and Denise Kozon; his brother and sister-in-law, Steven and Heather Kozon; his grandparents, Robert and Bernice Dwyer; his nieces, Paislee and Stevilynn Kozon; his nephew, Elian Chavez; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Eileen and Joseph Kozon; his great uncle, Al; and his uncle, Tom.

Joe had a rare gift for making people feel valued and understood. He found joy in celebrating the people he loved and made lasting memories out of life’s simplest moments. His absence leaves an unfillable space, but his love, humor, and light live on through Olivia and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

Services will be held on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 2:00PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m., with the service to follow. A celebration of life will also be held in the area where Joe grew up, for those unable to attend the Tennessee service.