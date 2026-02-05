OBITUARY: Joseph Michael McNeese

Joseph Michael McNeese- Age 46, of Fairview, passed from this life on January 30, 2026, at St. Thomas West Hospital.

He is preceded in death by grandmother, Roberta Earlene McNeese; and his uncle, Robert McNeese.

Michael Joseph is survived by son, Aidan Johnson; mother, Debbie Vermillion; father, Daniel Vermillion; devoted aunt, Sandra McNeese; devoted great aunt, Barbara Wilson; step siblings, Laura Vermillion, and Daniel Vermillion; his fury companion, Paco; and a host of extended family members and friends.

He attended Harpeth High School. He was a computer whiz and was a jack of all trades, and enjoyed working on RV’s, computers, cars, you name it. In his leisure time, he enjoyed camping and cooking. Michael was able to give the gift of life as a registered organ donor.

The celebration of life service is scheduled for Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 11:00am, at Western Hills Church, located at 7565 Charlotte Pike with Pastor Patrick Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation with the family will be on Friday, February 13, 2026, from 3:00pm until 7:00pm, then again on Saturday, from 10:00am until the service time at 11:00am, all at Western Hills Church.

Arrangements in the care of Compassion Funeral & Cremation Services, 6949 Charlotte Pike, Suite 104 (615) 857-9955.