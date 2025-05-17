OBITUARY: Joseph “Joey” Christian Eaker

Joseph (Joey) Christian Eaker, born July 13, 1991, in Geneseo, IL, died May 11, 2025, in Nashville, TN, at the age of 33, after a long battle with chronic illness (stupid pancreas!). Joey was so easy to love, and everyone who knew him did. His humor struck the perfect balance of wit and sarcasm, keeping everyone around him laughing. Many were also well-acquainted with “the glare.” But no matter how hard he teased or how long he gave you that look, he had a way of making people feel seen and welcomed, regardless of what he was doing or how he was feeling.

From day one, Joey was obsessed with anything mechanical, getting excited about something as simple as a vacuum cleaner when he was a toddler. He was such a grown up from the start, more interested in talking to adults than kids his age, and had a uniquely special bond with his Gram. He quickly outgrew traditional toys and would rather tear apart gadgets and analyze everything before putting them back together again. His childhood bedroom was full of storage boxes with parts, and locks and keys. He even rigged a motor to control his mini blinds while he was still in elementary school.

Joey’s love for cars also started early, and he spent his entire life trading in for the most luxury car he could afford at the time. When he wasn’t in school, you could often find Joey at Heritage Church in Rock Island, IL, where he spent as much time as possible volunteering on the tech team. One staff member even considered breaking child labor laws to hire him because of his obvious raw talent. Heritage is also where he met the love of his life, Bekah.

He graduated from Geneseo High School in 2009 and attended Greenville College where he continued to expand his talent for live production. From there, he found his home in Nashville and immediately started a career as a touring professional. Over the years, Joey mixed monitors and front-of-house for a variety of artists: from gospel greats like Sandi Patty, to country pop artists like Sam Hunt. His credits include the ACM Awards, the Super Bowl 50 Tailgate Party, The Voice, CMA Fest, and countless other events including stadium tours, festivals, and late-night shows. He would want you to know that he always seemed to get out of having to work Bonnaroo, something he was very proud of.

While he loved the work and the thrill of being on the road, he loved coming home to his wife Bekah even more. He loved her so well—from their awkward first dates at 17 until his very last breath. While he was known for spending (sometimes too much) money on the latest gadget or a newer car, Bekah was always his top priority. He made sure she was taken care of in every possible way. He was also the world’s greatest dog dad to their girls Hadley (12) and Ivy (3). He is the reason Hadley expects to get a bite of everyone’s food (even if it’s an expensive steak) and why Ivy gets to sleep under the covers with her head on her own pillow (even if she’s kicking you in the back the entire time.) They were and continue to be his goodest girls.

Joey is survived by his wife, Bekah Eaker; their canine daughters Hadley and Ivy Eaker; his parents, Billy and Chrissy Eaker; his brother Jacob (Alexis) Eaker; three grandparents; a host of in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, and a gaggle of nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at Brentwood Baptist Church in Brentwood, TN. Instead of flowers, please remember Joey by making a donation to a cause you love in his name. One of his favorites was Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue as he enjoyed fostering pups and because they gave him his Ivy. We know Joey is with Jesus and finally pain free. For additional service information and other ways to help, visit joeyeaker.com.