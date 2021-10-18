OBITUARY: Joseph “Joe” Clayton Greene, Sr.

Joseph C. Greene Sr. went to heaven on October 15, 2021 at the age of 90. Joe is survived by his wife of 13 years, Michelle; sons, Joe Jr., Andy, Greg, and Gary; daughters, Celeste and Cara Anne; step daughters, Brittany and Jana; brother, Charles; sister, Dorothy; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Joe will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and cherished friend. Joe was also a great mentor, having touched the hearts of many and was a true blessing to all who knew him.

Joe spent his career in the healthcare industry where he had great success in the hospital management business. In 1977, he founded his own hospital management company, Health Management Associates (HMA). In 1979, Joe moved the HMA headquarters to southwest Florida, where he oversaw the company until he stepped down in 1990. In 2004, Joe started the CEO Fellowship at Brentwood Baptist Church. His mission was to encourage other leaders to live as Christ and manage their companies as a picture of Christ. One of Joe’s most treasured accomplishments was writing his book “Dare To Succeed”.

Some of Joe’s passions were fishing, golfing, and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Joe was also a military veteran, having served in the Air Force during the Korean war.

To celebrate his life, Mr. Steve Robinson will conduct a service at 3pm on Wednesday, October 20th at Brentwood Baptist Church. His family will receive guests from 2-3pm that same day at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship of Christian Athletes. An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775.

