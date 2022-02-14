OBITUARY: Joseph ‘Jay’ William Jones

Joseph “Jay” William Jones, age 96 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Jay was born in Burwood, TN on June 14, 1925, son of the late Ridley & Effie Jones.

Survivors include his loving wife of 29 years, Monta Jones; daughters, Pamela (Cliff) Beckwith & Sharon (Guy) Buher; sister, Alice Sparkman; 4 grandchildren, Christopher Moran, Lauren Lovett, Clifton Beckwith & Justin Beckwith; 5 great-grandchildren, Caden Beckwith, Shaylynn Beckwith, Mary Michael Lovett, Hudson Lovett & Raelynn Beckwith.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 PM in Williamson Memorial Gardens with Rev. Betty Proctor officiating.

Christopher Moran, Clifton Beckwith, Justin Beckwith, Caden Beckwith, Michael Lovett & John Wolcott will serve as pallbearers.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hillsboro United Methodist Church, 5313 Old 96, Franklin, TN 37064 in loving memory Joseph “Jay” William Jones.