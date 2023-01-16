OBITUARY: Joseph Jaxon Warrick

Joseph Jaxon Warrick, age 115 days silently went to Heaven in his sleep, January 13, 2023.

Preceded in death by great great grandparents, James Allen & Eddie Mae Mash, Muncie & Rebecca Steward, Raymond & Virginia Warrick, Minnie Myrtle Stout, Ralph & Eva Richards, Callie Florene & James Qualls; great grandparents, Billy & Linda Warrick, Joe & Dorothy Steward, Debra Richards, uncle Joseph Dylan Warrick.

Survived by: parents, Gabriel & Olivia Warrick; sisters, Arabella Jo Warrick & Raven Jade Warrick; grandparents, Dottie & Dan Waldrum, Daniel Ray Warrick, Jamie Lee Flora & Jeffery Flora; great grandparents, Joyce June Hoyle, Dennis Flora, Nancy Dianne Fanning, Deborah Adams, Ralph Douglas Richards; aunts & uncles, Cora & Jonathan Moss, Katie & Ryan Fears, Caleb Pryor, Jonathan Flora, Chloe “Charlie” Flora & Braxton Cawthron; great aunts & uncles, Michael & Tina Steward, Joey Steward, Tyrell Smith, Shanna Fanning & Holly Flora; great great aunts & uncles, Ginger & Tim Remer, Kenny & Christie Waldrum, Lisa Riddle, Joe & Nelia Waldrum, Mike & Delores Waldrum, Carolyn & Jerry Cooper, Jackie & Nancy Goodwin and other loving cousins and family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 PM Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor David Baker officiating.

Interment Spring Hill Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Joseph Jaxon Warrick Memorial Fund.

Visitation will be 4-8PM Tuesday and 1-3PM Wednesday at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES 931 486-0059 springhill-memorial.com

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTY3MzkyNDE0MTIzMDczMyZvbmVyb29tLWFkbWluJmNvcHlfbGluaw==