OBITUARY: Joseph Hamilton “Jody” Bowman

Joseph Hamilton “Jody” Bowman IV, age 73 of Franklin, TN passed away on November 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Hamilton Bowman III and Virginia Colley McDaniel Bowman. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Gilda Traughber Bowman; sons Joseph Hamilton Bowman V and his wife Emily; William Otis Brent Bowman and his wife Shelley; grandchildren, Elizabeth Virginia Bowman, William Lane Bowman, Josephine Anna Jane Bowman, and Matthew Hamilton Bowman; and sister, Frances Colley Bowman.

Mr. Bowman was a descendant of some of the earliest settlers in Williamson County. Including his grandchildren, a remarkable ten generations of his family have lived in Williamson County, TN.

He was a proud graduate of Battle Ground Academy, Vanderbilt University, and the Louisiana State University Graduate School of Banking. He was a retired banker (Senior VP and Director of Williamson County Bank; EVP and Director of Franklin National Bank; EVP of Cumberland Bank; and EVP of Franklin Synergy Bank). In these roles, he worked on just about every corner of the Franklin square over the years. Everywhere he went in Franklin, he would stop to greet countless customers as friends and family.

Throughout his life, he was an ever-willing leader in numerous community organizations including chair and director of the War Memorial Public Library, president of the Franklin Lions Club, treasurer and board member of the Heritage Foundation, the Battle of Franklin Trust and Sons of American Revolution, trustee of Battle Ground Academy and the Carter House, elder/deacon of the Church of Christ, board member at O’More School of Design. He was a long-time Board member of Mt. Hope Perpetual Care Cemetery. He was inducted as a member of the Battle Ground Academy Alumni Hall of Fame in 2015 and was the 2017 recipient of the Heritage Foundation Patrons Award presented to an individual that has demonstrated exceptional leadership and made significant contributions to historic preservation efforts in Williamson County.

Jody is remembered by all who knew him as kind and wise, with a mischievous side. Family, church and his community were of the utmost importance to Jody. No matter how many directions he was pulled in, even in “retirement”, he always had time for his beloved grandkids.

The family will have a private funeral with Steve Blackman officiating, and there will be more details to come regarding a public celebration of Jody’s life in 2021.

Active Pallbearers will be Jere Pewitt, Sam Whitson, Mike Plumley, Loy Hardcastle, Ed Crafton, Phil Brown, Ed Underwood, and John Kimery.

Honorary Pallbearers will be the Elders, Deacons, Staff, and members of Heritage Church of Christ, Williamson County Bank Lunch Group, and the Harpeth River Poker Club.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Heritage Church of Christ Building Fund, P.O. Box 402, Franklin, TN 37065, or to Battle Ground Academy, P.O. Box 1889, Franklin, TN 37065.

