OBITUARY: Joseph H. Walker, IV

Joseph H. Walker IV, (born April 2, 1981), passed away at the age of 44 on September 25, 2025 after cardiac arrest and a fall in his home in Franklin, TN.

Joseph spent his early years in Ripley, Tennessee, before moving to Williamson County. He was a graduate of Brentwood Academy and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

He was a kind-hearted person who had a multitude of friends from all walks of life. He was known as Jay to family and many of his friends, Joseph to friends as he grew older, and was Uncle Bubba to his nephew Charlie. He had a wonderful sense of humor, which helped him be a Vols fan, and he loved to make people laugh, hand make gifts for friends, and do a favor when a favor was needed. And if his friends had furry family, he loved them like family, too.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Willie and Adeline Neal from Nashville, Birmingham, and Franklin; and Joseph Jr. and Ann Walker from Ripley.

He is survived by his mother, Lyn Neal Walker, of Franklin; his father Joseph III (Danna) Walker of Ripley; and two siblings: Leigh Walker of Clarksville, and Will (Anna) Walker of Nashville, and their son Charlie, who was Joseph’s favorite and only nephew.

Joseph had a daughter, Madeline, who lives in Michigan.

His smiling face, loving heart, and good humor will be missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Friday, October 3, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice, or because of his love for animals, to Williamson County Animal Shelter, or any charitable animal organization you choose.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Thursday and 11:00 AM until service time on Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.

