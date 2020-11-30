OBITUARY: Joseph Frank Mirasole

Guiseppe Mirasola was born on May 4th, 1928 in Termini Imerese, Sicily. The son of Michele and Rosa (Corso) Mirasola and brother to Salvatore Mirasola, Guiseppe and family immigrated to the United States in 1934 after securing naturalization status. At Ellis Island, Guiseppe became Joseph (Joe) Frank Mirasole and relocated to Ohio and ultimately Pittsburgh, PA.

Joe attended school there and enlisted in the United States Army/Air Force in 1946 and earned the rank of Corporal. He was trained as an airplane mechanic and stationed in Trinidad, West Indies and received an honorable discharge in 1949. Determined to never live in a cold climate again, Joe headed out west with a family friend to California. It was there he met and married Barbara O’Neill in 1963 and began a lifetime of devoted fatherhood to seven children. He worked for Utility Trailer in the City of Industry, CA and later spent the rest of his career managing area hardware stores that included Merritt Hardware, Ole’s, and True Value. He retired from True Value in South Gate, retiring to Banning, CA. There they enjoyed golf, travel and celebrations with the enormous family they amassed.

Barbara passed away in 2004. Joe joined his youngest daughter in 2013 and lived out his retirement days in Franklin, TN. He had a kind heart and a great sense of humor. He was admired by his strong work ethic; never late or ill. With seven children, he was always, and we mean always counted on to change a tire, drive out to rescue a child from an empty gas tank or an empty pocket. As one of the only adult males in the family for a time, he repaired everything broken and without complaint. He was not an avid camper, nor was he fond of pets; a family with nine mouths to feed probably had something to do with that.

In his prefatherhood years, he enjoyed being fit and working out. He liked collecting coins and was an excellent bowler. He enjoyed music, often playing the big bands and current pop hits too. He considered his greatest accomplishment to be his family and took great pride in his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is survived by his children; Christine Willey, Robert Mirasole, Janie Stahly, David Mirasole, Susan Simper, Michael Mirasole and Ann Currie and also survived by seventeen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren. He was also a favorite uncle to many.