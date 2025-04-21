OBITUARY: Joseph Ezell Haynes

Joseph Ezell Haynes, 76, a Millersville resident died peacefully on Thursday, April 17, 2025. Joseph was born on December 27, 1948 in Franklin, Tennessee to Joseph Richard and Thelma (Riley) Haynes. He graduated from Franklin High School in 1966. He then joined the Air Force in 1968 where he climbed the ranks to Sergeant. During his time serving our country, he lived in Texas, Mississippi, and Turkey until his honorable discharge in 1972. Joe moved to Maryland in 1974 where he started his career with the National Security Agency and where he later retired in 2002. During his employment with NSA, he received numerous commendation letters and awards. He also served two separate tours in England from 1972 to 1979. In May 1987, Joe graduated from the University Of Maryland, University College receiving his Bachelor in Arts degree.

Joe was a #1 Tennessee Volunteer Fan, enjoying their football, basketball, baseball, and Lady Vols basketball programs. He enjoyed bowling, trivia, camping, yard work, traveling, and spending time with the grandchildren. He looked forward to his Franklin High School Reunions and catching up with the classmates that he loved. He also couldn’t wait for the yearly cousin reunions that brought his brothers and cousins together for a fun day of talking, laughing, and eating delicious homemade food. His kind soul will be missed by so many.

Joseph is preceded by his parents, Joseph Richard Haynes and Thelma (Riley) Haynes; his brothers, David, Walter, and Michael Haynes and his sister-in-law Karen Haynes.

Joe was survived by his wife of 23 years, Vicki Axton Haynes of Millersville, his daughter, Stacey M. Ebling of Millersville; his brother, Jeffrey Haynes of Nashville; his grandchildren, Carson Koreck, Cooper Koreck, Callie Koreck, Camden Ebling, and Claire Ebling; his loving cousins, and his dear four-legged companion, Paisley.

Family and friends are invited to visit the Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Franklin, Tennessee, for viewing, services, and interment.

A Memorial Service at Christ Lutheran Church, Millersville, Maryland, will be scheduled after services in Tennessee. Please continue to check back for updated details.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in his memory, to Hospice of the Chesapeake or the Alzheimer’s Association.