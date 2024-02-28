OBITUARY: Joseph Anderson Wall Jr.

Joseph Anderson Wall Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2024, at the age of 83.

Fondly known as Joe, Pop, and Papaw, he was born on January 4, 1941, to Joseph Anderson Wall Sr. and Lady Jo Wall.

Joseph is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Judith Wall. Joe and Judith shared an unwavering love and had six children: Joey Wall (Madonna), Angela Wall, Johnny Wall (Patty), Andrea Wall, Jeff Wall (Terri).

Joe is predeceased by his baby son, Jason Wall.

His legacy continues through his eleven grandchildren: Shawn Wall (Monica), Chance Wall, Kylie Beth Lampkins (Jacob), Nicholas Wall (Chelsea), Alex Foist (Matt), Jeff Wall (Marlyne), Jake Wall, Valerie Chavez, Emme Smith, Cody Powers (Mallory), Christina Dunivan (Chad). Additionally, he leaves behind fifteen great-grandchildren: Rhett and Thomas Wall, Ellie and Rafe Lampkins, Maeleigh and Meredith Wall, Emerson Foist, Carlie, Cole, Kevin, and Knox Chavez, Ethan and Eli Powers, Charlie Joe and Brooks Dunivan.

Joseph was a devout member of the Catholic Church of the Nativity, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister, exemplifying his deep faith and commitment to his community. He was also an active member of the COTN Men’s Group and held the distinguished title of 4th Degree Knight with the Knight’s of Columbus. Among his cherished memories were the times spent with his friends in the Geezer’s Breakfast Group, where he found camaraderie and joy.

Joseph had a passion for learning and enjoyed the challenge of mastering new skills, including the art of poker, which he played with enthusiasm and camaraderie among his friends. He was also known for his love of making whirligig ducks and was affectionately known as the man that makes ducks fly.

Joseph Anderson Wall Jr. will be remembered for his gentle spirit, unwavering faith, and profound love for his family and friends. His presence will be deeply missed, but his legacy of love and kindness will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

The family will visit with friends on Wednesday, February 28th from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, and again on Thursday from 10:00 AM until service time at the church. A Mass funeral service to honor and celebrate Joseph’s life will be held on Thursday, February 29th at 11:00 AM at the Catholic Church of the Nativity, where family and friends will gather to pay their respects and share fond memories. A Committal Service will be held following the service at 2:30 PM at Calvary Cemetery in Lawrenceburg. May his soul rest in eternal peace. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Knights of Columbus, Council 16604 or the Catholic Church of the Nativity, Spring Hill, TN Building Fund in Joseph’s memory.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/