OBITUARY: Joseph Albert Ryan Jr.

Joseph Albert Ryan, Jr., age 84 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023.

He was born in Franklin to the late Albert Ryan, Sr. and Ocie Mai Lankford Ryan, who raised him on a farm and this grew his love for farming.

He was a truck driver for Kroger for 27 years before retiring. He was a member of the Beagle Club where he enjoyed spending time with his friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded by his sister, Barbara Barnes Anderson; son, Thomas Lee Ryan.

He is survived by his sons, James “Jimmy” Ryan and wife Donna, Lewis “Bubba” Ryan, and Richard “Ricky” Ryan; grandchildren, Allyson (Ramiro) Munoz, Andrew (Brooklyn) Ryan, and Mitchell Ryan.

A funeral service for Joseph will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 PM Wednesday, April 26, 2023 and one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

