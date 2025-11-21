OBITUARY: Jorge Macias Gomez

It is with deep sadness that the Macias family announces the passing of Jorge Macias Gomez who departed this life on November 18, 2025, at the age of 47. He was born in Degollado, Jalisco, Mexico on February 14, 1978, to Teresa Gomez (+) and Francisco Macias.

He is survived by his loving wife Claudia Bautista, and his children Alfonso, Andres, and Alex Macias. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Imelda, Rosalia, Elena, Francisco (+), Bertha, Jesús, Antonio, Teresa, Adriana, Beatriz, José, Julia, Melchor, and Valentin (his twin) Macias Gomez; as well as his nieces and nephews, whom he always knew how to make smile.

Jorge’s charismatic and witty nature always managed to lighten the mood of those around him. A man of faith, he was an active member at St. Philip Catholic Church. He deeply loved his family and cherished spending time with them, especially watching movies together. He had a special bond with his nieces and nephews, with whom he loved to laugh and make memories.

Throughout his life and example, he inspired us with a love for God, a spirit of service to others, and the grace of humility. His light will forever shine in our hearts, and his legacy will continue in every cherished memory.

Please join us in honoring and celebrating the wonderful life of such a remarkable person. Visitations will be held on November 24, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, located at 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064.

The Funeral Mass will be 11:00AM Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at St. Philip Catholic Church, located at 113 2nd Ave S., Franklin, TN 37064.