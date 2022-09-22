OBITUARY: Jordan Dane Harper

Jordan Dane Harper, age 31, of the Bethesda Community passed away September 16, 2022, in Franklin, TN.

Jordan was born in Williamson County, and he was a Landscaper, a roofer, and was just a good Handy Man who could fix anything. He enjoyed fishing and all kinds of music. He loved his family dearly and will be sadly missed.

Preceded in death by his father, David Harper, Grandmother, Betty C. Green, step-grandfather, Paul Thomas Green, grandmother, Ronelda Crafton.

Survived by his mother, Vickie Harper of Franklin, TN, brother, Johnathon Harper, fiancé, Tonja Edwards, nephew Karson Harper, Good friends, Jay Maxwell and Mitch Crowell, cousins, Anthony (Lindsey) Green, Corey (Katherine) Green, Uncles, Tony (Sharon) Green, Billy Joe (Stacey) Green

Services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Monday, September 26, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens.

Visitation hours will be from 2:00 to 5:00 PM on Sunday, Sept 25, 2022, and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday.

Serving as pallbearers are Jay Maxwell, Mitch Crowell, Johnathon Harper, Anthony Green, Tony Green, Billy Joe Green, Timmy Crutcher & Corey Green.

Memorials may be made to the Jordan Harper Memorial Fund.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and David Stephens are assisting the Harper Family. 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064. 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

