OBITUARY: Jonny Bravo

Jonny Bravo, age 18 of Franklin, TN passed away June 18, 2023.

He was born in Franklin to his parents Manuel Bravo and Margarita Martinez. He attended Centennial High School but received his diploma online.

He currently worked at Home Depot and previously worked at Little Caesars. He loved to wear designer clothes and shoes and be flashy. He was very loved by his family and was the best brother and cousin. He loved spending time with his siblings and cuddling with his mom. Jonny was very kind, loving, and was a good cook.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Manuel Bravo and Alexander Bravo; sister, Alandra Bravo; grandmother, Juanita Gonzales; grandparents, Manuel Cisneros and Margarita Leon Rodriguez.

A funeral mass will be held at 6PM on Monday, June 26, 2023 at St. Philip Catholic Church in Franklin, TN. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00PM Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and 4:00-6:00PM Monday at St. Philip Catholic Church.

