OBITUARY: Jonnie Rogers Griffin

Mrs. Jonnie Rogers Griffin, age 76 of Thompsons Station, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2023 at her home.

A native of Lester, Alabama she was the daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson Rogers and Martha Anne Garner Rogers.

Mrs. Griffin graduated from Giles County High School in 1965 and worked as an administrative assistant before she became a homemaker, raising her family and taking care of her household.

She married the love of her life, Rev. Kenneth Griffin, on July 3, 1969. The couple would share many happy years of marriage until his sudden passing on February 16, 1996. Bro. Kenneth was the pastor of Barton’s Creek Baptist Church in Lebanon when he went home to be with the Lord. Mrs. Jonnie still remains a member of Barton’s Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kimberly Anne Griffin.

Mrs. Griffin is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law; Kristi (Drew) Williams of Paris, TN and Kelli (Scott) Ligon of Thompsons Station, TN; grandchildren, Kenzie Williams and her fiancé Kyle Jackson, Sawyer Williams, Kate Ligon, and Jacob Ligon; sisters, Patty (George) Williams, Beverly (Richard) Turner, Susan Rogers, Nancy (Tim) Townsend, and Lisa (Matt) Cagle; brother, Steve Rogers (Cathy); as well as numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 from the Griffin Family Cemetery in Statesville, TN. Her daughters will officiate the service and speak of her life. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11 AM until 12:30 PM at the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hope Center Ministries in Paris, TN (1510 Clydeton Road, Waverly TN 37185 www.hopecm.com) or to Connect South Central Tennessee at www.csctennessee.com

Pallbearers: Drew Williams, Scott Ligon, Sawyer Williams, Jacob Ligon, Kyle Jackson, and Michael Speruta.

Honorary Pallbearers: Ryan Alsup, Jeff Vaught, Michael Underwood, Brian Reed, Johnathan Dedman, and Chad Durham.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon, in charge of arrangements. (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com

