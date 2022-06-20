OBITUARY: Jon Anthony Duncan

Jon Anthony Duncan, age 72, unexpectedly passed away peacefully on June 17, 2022 at his home in Burwood, TN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Polly Barker Duncan and Herman Taylor Duncan.

He is survived by his brother, Joe Duncan of Seattle, WA; sister, Beth Duncan Glasgow (Richard) of Columbiana, AL; loving and caring cousins; Judy Hayes, Larry Barker, Jerry Barker, Sandra Heyboer, Nancy Craig and friend Dawn Potts.

He attended Franklin High School and was a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin. He enjoyed gardening, tractors, and NASCAR. He served in the United States Navy and the Reserves, retiring as a Captain.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Burwood Cemetery Fund, 1775 Pope’s Chapel Road, Thompsons Station, Tennessee 37179.

Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Burwood Cemetery with Richard Glasgow officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Burwood Church of Christ. Pallbearers will be Larry Barker, Jerry Barker, Norris Barker, Billy Barnhill, Richard Glasgow, Mike Heyboer, and Lee Sanders.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

