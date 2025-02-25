OBITUARY: Johnny Nelson Ivy

Mr. Johnny Nelson Ivy, of Fairview, TN, passed away early Sunday, February 23, 2025, at the age of 86 years. Nelson was born in Fairview to Earl and Beulah Ivy on December 11, 1938.

He loved his family, and enjoyed being at the river, camping, fishing and boating. Nelson was a carpenter by trade as well as a contractor and retired from Phelps Construction. Known for his generosity, he would gladly give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it.

Nelson was a man of character and enjoyed sitting down to meat, potatoes, beans and cornbread at mealtime. He was particularly partial to his saltshaker and salted and re-salted his food, even if it was salted as it was cooked.

Nelson is preceded in death by his wife Lillian “Flossie” Ivy and son, Michael Earl Ivy. He is survived by his son, Barry Ivy (Sandy), grandchildren, Felecia Milner (Travis), Amelia Ivy, and Sam Ivy; and one great granddaughter, Iris Milner.

The family will have visitation Tuesday, February 25, 2025, between the hours of 3pm – 8pm and Wednesday, February 26, 2025, from 9am until the service time of 11:30am, all at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home, 9090 Hwy 100, Nashville, TN. Interment will follow in Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens.