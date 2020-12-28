OBITUARY: Johnny Moss

Mr. Johnny Moss, age 76 of Spring Hill, TN went to be with the Lord on December 24, 2020.

Johnny was a truck driver for Kroger for 35 years. He also drove a truck in his earlier years for Mr. PB Crowell. He attended Freewill Baptist Church in Columbia. More that anything his grandchildren were the light of his life. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Johnny is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Diane Moss. He leaves behind his two children, Shannon (Mark) Fitzgerald and Kevin Moss; grandchildren, Jordan (Rachel) Fitzgerald, Kandace Embler, Austin Moss, and Shelby Diane Moss; and many other loving family members.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Bro. Gary Fewell officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00am – 1:00pm on Sunday. Burial will follow the service at Garrison Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matt Snodgrass, Austin Andrews, Joey Waller, Luke Warf, Josh Peach and Vance Walls.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com