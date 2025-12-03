OBITUARY: John Willie Carter

John Willie Carter’s life came to an end on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at the age of 75, at Magnolia Health Care in Columbia, Tennessee. John was born on November 17, 1949, in Williamson County to parents Charlie G. Carter and Lena Mintor.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories his sons, John Tyrone Carter and Derrick Maurice Carter; grandchildren, Janeqwa Ta Na Carter and John Tywone Carter; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial Service, 12 Noon Saturday, December 6, 2025, at Providence United Primitive Baptist Church, 377 Natchez Street, Franklin, TN. Pastor Oscar Carter officiating. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

