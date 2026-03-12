OBITUARY: John William “J.W.” Barts Jr.

John William “J.W.” Barts, Jr. passed away on Monday, March 9, 2026 at the age of 87. He was the son of John and Marion Barts of Yanceyville, North Carolina.

J.W. grew up in Yanceyville and attended Yanceyville High School. He later attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for both his undergraduate and dental degrees and continued his training in oral surgery at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa.

While at Chapel Hill, J.W. met the love of his life, Frances Moseley. They quickly knew they were meant to be together and were married in May of 1963. After a period of service in the U.S. Navy Reserve and completing his oral surgery training, they settled in Charlotte in 1968 where he joined the practice that would become known as Drs. Austin, Porter and Barts. In 2010, he retired and spent his time playing golf, enjoying his grandchildren, traveling with Frances.

J.W. served in the U.S. Navy Reserve and was a member of many notable dental organizations, including the Charlotte Dental Society and the Southeastern Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. He was a longtime member of Myers Park Presbyterian Church, where he was active in Rhodes-Johnston-Boyce Sunday School Class. He was a member of the Sportsman’s Club and a 50-year member of Myers Park Country Club.

Known as “Pops” to his family, J.W. loved his work but treasured his time outdoors-whether gardening, playing golf, or cheering on his Tar Heels and the Carolina Panthers. He was an amazingly devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be remembered for his humor and warmth, but he truly shined with his grandchildren. He loved each of them exactly where they were in life and was their biggest cheerleader. There was never a moment when a family member doubted his love or his eagerness to lend a hand. He was truly the best.

J.W. is survived by his wife of 62 years, Frances Moseley Barts; daughters, Ainslie Barts Wall (Ed) and Courtney “Buffy” Barts Follak of Charlotte; his grandchildren, Edward Wall (Grayson) of Atlanta, John William Wall of Franklin, Tennessee, Morgan Follak of Nashville, Tennessee, Mackenzie Follak of Charleston, South Carolina, and Marshall Follak of Charlotte; his sister, Juanita Barts Fuquay of Greensboro, North Carolina; his sister-in-laws, Joy Moseley Neigoot of Mentor, Ohio and Ann Moseley Livaudais (Frank) of The Woodlands, Texas and many loved nieces and nephews. JW also leaves behind his loving and faithful companion, Tiger. The love they had for each other had no bounds. It was truly love at first sight.

A memorial service will be held Monday, March 16 at 11am at Myers Park Presbyterian Church. The service will be livestreamed from the church website for those unable to attend.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences may be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.

Memorials can be made to Myers Park Presbyterian Church, 2501 Oxford Place, Charlotte, NC 28207 or Via Health Partners, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226.

Published by Charlotte Observer from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2026.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service – Charlotte.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email