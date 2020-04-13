John William Hazelwood, age 44 of College Grove, TN passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020 at his home with family around him.

John was born in Davidson County, TN and graduated from Page High School in 1993. He was the owner of Hazelwood Lawncare. His greatest love was his children, Johnna and Will. John loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting.

Preceded in death by father, Larry Hazelwood; grandfathers, J.W. Hazelwood and John W. Hood. Survived by: daughter, Johnna Hazelwood; son, Will Hazelwood; mother, Donna Hazelwood; sister, Cathey (Bryon) Polk; brother, Jamie (Ambre’) Hancock; niece and nephews, Grant and Brett Polk, Atlee and Josie Hancock; grandmothers, Mattie Sue Hazelwood and Elene Hood-Butts; special friend, Doreen Jackson; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorials may be made to Avalon Hospice, 100 Covey Dr., #210, Franklin, TN 37067. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at a later time. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com