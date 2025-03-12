OBITUARY: John William Harris Jr.

John William Harris Jr., 86, retired professor, and resident of Franklin, died Monday, March 10, 2025 at Vitality Living Franklin.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, March 16, 2025 at 3:00 PM at West Seventh Church of Christ with Rubel Shelly officiating. Burial will follow at Polk Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends Sunday, March 16, 2025 from 1:00 PM till 3:00 PM at West Seventh Church of Christ.

The family suggest memorials may be made to West Seventh Church of Christ, 405 W 7th St, Columbia, TN 38401. Online condolences may be extended at www.oakesandnichols.com.

Born April 18, 1938 in Maury County, TN, he was the son of the late John William Harris Sr. and the late Blanche Taylor Harris. On June 7, 1960 he married Linda Roberts, who preceded him in death on June 16, 2024. Mr. Harris earned his PhD from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and worked as a professor at Samford University. He was a member of Harpeth Hills Church of Christ.

He is survived by his daughter, Cathy (Joseph) Ficzere of Franklin, TN; grandson, Joseph Turner of Franklin, TN; step-granddaughter, Bailee Ficzere of Nashville, TN; brother, Phil K. (Michelle) Harris of Los Angeles, CA; nephew, Christopher Harris of Los Angeles, CA; and daughter-in-law, Liesl Ward Harris of Birmingham, AL.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John Taylor Harris.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.