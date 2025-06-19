OBITUARY: John William Barringer

John William Barringer, a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and accomplished businessman, passed away peacefully on June 17th, surrounded by loved ones. Johnny lived an extraordinary life filled with adventure, hard work, and strength, both in character and physicality.

He was married to the love of his life, Betty Jane, with whom he shared 61 wonderful years. Together they raised two, as he would say, “perfect” children, Josephine (Jodie) and John Jr., and were blessed with four cherished grandchildren. If there was one thing about Johnny, he always put his family first. He was both a protector and peacekeeper.

Johnny’s career was as dynamic as it was inspiring. After attending Vanderbilt and earning his law degree at the University of Memphis, he ventured into the cotton business, working as a Cotton Merchant for L.T. Barringer Cotton Co. and farming land in Mississippi. In 1982, he started his own cotton business, Barringer Cotton Co., and later helped launch Agricenter in Memphis, serving as its Chairman and President. He also ran a millwork business and co-founded the Agriculture Council of America in Washington, D.C.

During the Carter Administration, Johnny served on the President’s Export Council, representing agriculture and playing a key role in national export policy. He said that even through all the ventures – whether in cotton, finance, or everything in between – it was the people and purpose that made each chapter meaningful. However, he often joked that he had seen enough of Washington to last a lifetime!

In 1990, Johnny was offered a new opportunity: to join First Tennessee Bank as a Trust Officer. This led him and Betty Jane to move to Nashville in 1994, where he eventually helped found Cumberland Trust and Investment Company in 2001. As its first President and CEO, he guided the company to extraordinary growth before stepping back due to health reasons, proudly serving as Vice Chairman until 2006. Throughout his career, he was known for his signature bow ties.

In his free time, Johnny was an avid gardener, talented stone carver, and always working on some type of home or yard work project. While Johnny was proud of his work, he was most grateful for the life he built with Betty Jane, the friendships they made along the way, and the values they passed on to their family. In his own words: “We are very grateful for the life we have led and the friends we have made. God has been good to us.”

John William Barringer is preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Josephine (Jodie) Davenport Barringer; and his parents, Lewis T. and Josephine Barringer, Memphis, TN. He is survived by his devoted wife, Betty Jane Barringer; his cherished son, John William Barringer Jr.; and his grandchildren, Libby Smith McLellan, Leila Barringer Smith, John William Barringer III, and Carly Michelle Barringer.

A service to celebrate the amazing life of Johnny Barringer will be held on Saturday, June 21st at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 1:00pm with a visitation to follow.