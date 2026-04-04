The family of John (“Johnny”) Wesley Lewis Jr., age 84, is saddened to announce his passing on March 30, 2026, at his home in Brentwood, Tennessee.

He was born on August 28, 1941, in Nashville, Tennessee.

John attended Central High School, where he was active in ROTC, deeply involved in his church community, and boxed in the Golden Gloves. He later attended Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), earning a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

John proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Before and after his military service, he built a distinguished career as a Certified Public Accountant, admired for his professionalism, integrity, and steadfast commitment to those he served. John met his wife, Sandra Abrams Lewis, in high school, and the two later studied accounting together at MTSU. They went on to build a life and career side-by-side, ultimately founding their own firm, Lewis, CPA, where John worked for more than 50 years. He was cherished by family and friends and held in high regard by his clients and community.

Outside of work, John was an avid fisherman who found deep joy on Barkley Lake near Dover, Tennessee—an area with special family roots. Family and friends looked forward to his annual fish fry in Dover and many drove hundreds of miles for the cherished tradition. He will be remembered as a brilliant man of great kindness, known for his steady presence, sweet nature, and generous spirit. John also had a special love for animals and was known to feed and care for countless stray cats and kittens during his later years.

John is survived by his beloved daughters, Sheryl Lewis Suggs (Bryan) and Andrea Lewis Goodman (Brent); his three grandchildren, Bryson Lewis Suggs, William Bennett Goodman, and Everett Lee Goodman; his sisters, Beverly Lewis Haven (Harold) and Jeanette Lewis Greer (George); and his sister-in-law, Joyce Eads Lewis, widow of his late brother, Dwight Wayne Lewis.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Abrams Lewis; his father, John Wesley Lewis, and his mother, Queen Wheeler Lewis; and his brother, Dwight Wayne Lewis.

A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nashville Cat Rescue.

The family is grateful to all who knew and loved John. He will be dearly missed and forever held in our hearts.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin.

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