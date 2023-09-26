OBITUARY: John Wesley Campbell Jr.

Beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and businessman, John Wesley Campbell Jr. (John) passed away on September 24, 2023, following a recent illness.

John was born in Nashville, Tennessee on October 6, 1939, and was the son of the late John Wesley Campbell and Cecil Mattox Campbell.

He was a graduate of Montgomery Bell Academy (1957) and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville (1961) where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity.

Mr. Campbell is survived by his wife of 28 years, Carol Baxter Campbell of Franklin, Tennessee, his sister Jane E. Campbell of Marietta, Georgia, his son Jeffrey S. Campbell and daughter-in-law Karen S. Campbell of Suwanee, Georgia, his daughter Kelly Campbell Rawlings and son-in-law Steven M. Rawlings of Phoenix, Arizona, his son Scott P. Campbell of Franklin, Tennessee, his daughter Claire K. Campbell of Nashville, Tennessee, and six grandchildren – John W. Campbell III (Trey) and Scott B. Campbell of Atlanta, Georgia, Samantha A. Campbell and Allison L. Campbell of Suwanee, Georgia, and Kinley C. Rawlings and Emery A. Rawlings of Phoenix, Arizona.

He was predeceased by his parents, his brother William M. Campbell of Nashville, and his first wife Carolyn Uffner Campbell of Brentwood.

After graduating from the University of Tennessee, John served in the United States Navy for four years and then settled in the San Francisco Bay area to work for Shell Oil Company. After a few years in California, the calling from “God’s Country” was too great and he decided to move his family back to Tennessee where they settled in Brentwood. A resident of Williamson County for over 50 years, he was actively involved in the community through the Brentwood Civitan Softball program, the Brentwood YMCA, and the Nashville Rotary Club. Throughout the years, he was also a generous supporter of a variety of local, national, and international charities.

John worked in finance for a few different Nashville companies prior to finding his work home at the Edwin B. Raskin Co./Raskin Holdings where he served as Executive Vice President/Chief Financial Officer for over 40 years up until his recent illness.

John was a well-read, deep-thinking, and philosophical man who had a positive influence on all of those around him. His motto to always “try hard and have a good time” described his outlook on life well. He often said that the thing he was most proud of was his family and he loved them all very much. He enjoyed being with family as often as possible and he constantly let each of the grandkids know that he knew they were “the best there is”.

John was a twenty plus year vegetarian who loved to meditate, exercise, live well, and practice Qigong. He enjoyed watching all sports but especially golf and college football. John was a published author and enjoyed spending many years researching, developing, updating, and as he would say almost perfecting his book detailing his advice on life called The Least Arduous Course.

The family will receive friends from 1 pm-3 pm on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin. A private service will be held later for the family. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the charity of your choice or to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St. Nashville, TN 37203-2926 in the loving memory of John W. Campbell Jr.

