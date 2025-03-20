OBITUARY: John Wesley Anderson

John Wesley Anderson’s life came to an end on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at the age of 80 at his residence in College Grove, Tennessee.

Mr. Anderson was born February 21, 1945 in Williamson County, Tennessee to parents Elizabeth Lavender and John Frank Anderson.

He leaves to cherish his many memory his daughters, Latonia Miles and Katrina Floyd; granddaughter, Ramya Floyd; grandsons, Tavaris Miles and Carlos Miles; great-grandchildren, Tavaris Miles, Jr. and Kali Miles; sisters-in-law, Eunice Covington, Brenda Mayes, Bernice Patton, Mary Anderson, Dorothy Anderson, Lucile Badley and Millie (Howard) Rucker; brother-in-law, Houston Norris; nieces, nephews, devoted nephews, Charles Anderson, Elder Nathanael Anderson, Lawrence Hatcher and Odie Anderson, cousins and friends.

Visitation with family Saturday, March 22, 2025 from 11 until 12 at Lynn Creek Tabernacle, 117 Fairground Street, Franklin, TN with funeral to follow. Reverend Nathanial Anderson, officiating/eulogist. Interment Egypt Cemetery, Chapel Hill, Tennessee. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email