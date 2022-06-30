OBITUARY: John Wayne Garriss

Mr. John Wayne Garriss, of Franklin Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, he was 80 years old.

He was born in Watha, NC to Shirley Hewett Garriss and Latos Wendenberg Garriss on July 30, 1941.

A graduate of Clinton High School and East Carolina University, John served in the US Army and had an over thirty career as a business executive with Sears and Roebuck.

John was an avid gardener and home project organizer. He also enjoyed cooking great meals and entertaining his family and friends. He loved sports and especially North Carolina basketball. He was active in church wherever he lived. His faith and family were the two most important things to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents Shirley and LW Garriss, two sisters, Phyllis Kennedy and Jane Watts, and brother, Kenneth Garriss.

He is survived by daughter, Kim Garriss O’Neil (Craig), son Jeffrey Garriss; four grandchildren, Nathan Garriss, Caroline O’Neil Lewis (Simon), Kate O’Neil, Colin O’Neil; sister Beth Garriss Hardy (Jim); nieces Dena Watts, Melinda Watts Billings (Steve), nephews Michael Kennedy (Michele), Gregory Kennedy. Also surviving are many other loving relatives and supportive friends.

The family will have a celebration of life ceremony on July 30th in Emerald Isle, North Carolina.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

