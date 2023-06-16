OBITUARY: John Watson ‘J.W.’ ‘Rabbit’ Wright Jr.

John Watson “J.W.” “Rabbit” Wright, Jr., age 75 of the Flat Creek Community, Tennessee passed away June 15, 2023.

He was a heavy equipment operator for various construction companies and was employed by Dement Construction Company for many years.

Preceded in death by parents, John Watson, Sr. and Blanche Winchester Wright.

Survived by: daughter, Tanya (Marty Bedwell) Wright; grandson, Noah Bedwell; sister, Sharon Brown; nieces, Becky Poteete (Terry) Wolsey and Cindy (Patrick) Belcher; nephew, Thomas (Becky) Poteete; great nieces and nephews, Brandon Olvera, Brandi Combs, Terry Wolsey, Jr., Nayeli Delle, Ariana Delle, Angel Delle and Natalia Delle; mother of his daughter, Wanda Rader and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Peewee Beard, Copper Bennett, Jimmy Neal, Brandon Olvera, Marty Bedwell and Jackie Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be Employees of Dement Construction Company.

Memorials may be made to Tunnel to Towers or Wounded Warriors.

Visitation will be 4-8 PM Monday and 12:00 Noon until service time on Tuesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/