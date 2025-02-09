OBITUARY: John Washington Givens Jr.

John Washington Givens Jr., age 101 went to be with our Lord on Feb 7, 2025. Preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Louise Overbey Givens, parents John Sr and Ludie Pewitt Givens, sisters Irene Givens and Alma Rowe.

Survived by son Donald L (Anita) Givens, daughter Rebecca Givens Stanley and grandchildren Shane (Johanna) Meador, Don (Tiffany) Givens Jr, 3 great grandchildren, sister-in-law Sonja Cummings and 21 nieces and nephews.

John grew up in Leipers Fork. He joined the Navy in 1940 at the age of 17. He served in World War 11 as a medic. He trained in Puerto Rico and then was assigned to Sub Chaser 1302. In 1943 he was assigned to the USS Abnaki. He was part of the mission that successfully towed the German submarine U Boat 505 to Bermuda after its capture by the USS Guadalcanal off the coast of Africa. The U Boat capture helped in the war with the retrieval of 2 enigma machines. In 2019 his daughter and grandson took John to Chicago where he was given a private tour of the U Boat, photographed and interviewed at the Museum of Science and Industry.

John married Louise in January 1945 and made Chief the same year. He was honorably discharged in 1946. Upon leaving the Navy he became head of the Laboratory at the Middle Tennessee Tuberculosis Hospital until it closed in 1976. He was reassigned to the Cordell Hull Building in Nashville til his retirement in 1984. While at the Tuberculosis Hospital he found the first case of histoplasmosis. He enjoyed retirement, traveling with his wife, playing golf and pool. He was never happier than in his shop turning out a piece of wood for someone else’s enjoyment. He was a member of the Fairview Church of Christ.

Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 AM Thursday, February 13, 2025 at Leipers Fork Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com