Mr. John W. Sanford, age 75, of College Grove, TN passed away on September 5, 2025 at his residence.

Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home.

The graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Interment will follow in Triune Cemetery, Arrington, TN.

LAWRENCE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES, 203 South Horton Pkwy, Chapel Hill, TN, (931) 364-2233, is in charge of arrangements.

Published by Bedford County Post from Apr. 14 to Apr. 22, 2026.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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