Home Obituaries OBITUARY: John W. Sanford

OBITUARY: John W. Sanford

By
Michael Carpenter
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Mr. John W. Sanford, 75, of College Grove, TN passed away September 5, 2025 at his residence.

Visitation with the family will be on Tues., September 9, 2025 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home, 203 South Horton Pkwy, Chapel Hill, TN.

The graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Wed., September 10, 2025. Interment will follow in Triune Cemetery, Arrington, TN.

Published by Marshall County Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 23, 2026.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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