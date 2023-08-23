OBITUARY: John W. Bartlett

John W. Bartlett, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in Franklin, Tennessee, his home since 2007.

John was born to Guy and Dorothy Bartlett in Los Angeles, CA, on February 5, 1945.

He went to Harvard School (now Harvard-Westlake), where he was on the swim team, before earning a BA in History from Stanford University and an MBA from Wharton (University of Pennsylvania) and serving in the U.S. Army in Vietnam.

On March 31, 1973, he married Linda Norvet in Atlanta, GA, and they lived happily in the Glendale/Pasadena, CA, area, serving their children’s schools and spending time as a family in Mammoth Lakes, CA.

John worked in commercial real estate development and management for Halferty Development Company and Duckett-Wilson Development Company. He enjoyed researching genealogy, collecting coins, and reading mystery novels. He especially loved watching his children and granddaughters play sports, and he was an enthusiastic amateur photographer of their games.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Dorothy Bartlett; his wife, Linda Norvet Bartlett; his fathers-in-law, Donald Norvet and Daniel Krieger, and his sister-in-law, Laura Norvet Fleming.

John is survived by his son, Marshall Bartlett (Tina); his daughter, Sarah Bartlett Wilson (Matt); his granddaughters Emmaline Bartlett and Erin Bartlett; his mother-in-law Roberta Krieger; his brothers-in-law, Michael Norvet [Debbie]; Dennis Norvet [Dinah]; Dick Fleming [Sarah]); and his many nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Partnership for Success https://www.pfspasadena.org/, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org), or the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).

https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/