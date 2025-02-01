OBITUARY: John Tyree “J.T.” Langley

John Tyree “J.T.” Langley, age 85 of Franklin, TN passed away January 29, 2025. He was a native of Williamson County, TN and graduated from Franklin High School.

He was a sales representative in the hardware industry for over sixty years. J.T. loved music and was one of the founding members of the Williamson County Bluegrass Band. He enjoyed gardening and was an avid football fan.

Preceded in death by parents, Tyree Eugene and Ruby Irene Hammox Langley; sister, Mary Clair Langley; brothers, Hubert Lee Langley and William Langley.

Survived by: wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Smithson Langley; daughter Sandra Gale Langley; brothers, Bobby (Mary Ann) Langley and Ronnie (Sheila) Langley; sister, Carolyn Burkett; grandchild, Michael Christopher; great grandchildren, Ali Christopher and Jadyn Christopher; great great grandchild, Laynie Kellogg.

A private graveside service will be conducted February 1, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice or Alzheimer’s Association.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com