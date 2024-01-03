OBITUARY: John Timothy Andrews

John Timothy Andrews, age 66, passed away on December 28, 2023.

He was born to Philip and Elaine Andrews in 1957 in Fayetteville, TN.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Todd Andrews.

He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Kathy Andrews; beloved children: Nicole (Chris) Hensley, P.J. (Dana Humphrey) Andrews, Casey (Adam) Rosenthal, Matthew Young and Bradley Andrews; brother, Philip (Gina) Andrews, Jr.; Grandchildren: Ethan and Andrew Stoltz, Emma Hensley, Jacob, Josh and Jackson Andrews, Bella, Brooklyn, Finn and Jax Rosenthal, and Cainan Young; Uncle Curtis (Margaret) Carlisle and Aunt Faye Rice and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tim had a passion for three things: family, bass fishing and his ’55 Chevy Bel Air Drag Race Car.

A celebration of Tim’s life will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3 PM in the chapel of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A visitation will be held two hours prior to service time. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

