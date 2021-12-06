OBITUARY: John Thomas Walline

John Thomas Walline, age 61 of Franklin, TN passed away December 3, 2021. He was born August 25, 1960, in Moline, IL to the late John R Walline & Machele Walline Heide.

John Graduated from Dundee Community High School in 1978 in Dundee, Illinois. In 1982 John Graduated from Florida Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Air Commerce Flight Technology. John spent his early career flying for multiple airlines as a flight engineer. After moving to Nashville, John transitioned into transportation logistics where he managed freight through the air and ground. John finished his career at Home Depot where he enjoyed the joy of helping others with their DIY projects.

John was a simple man, who did not over complicate his life with things he couldn’t control. His joys in life were his family and he lived his life selflessly providing for them and showing them his love. John’s proudest moments were at the accomplishments of his wife Garra and his son Devin. He selflessly took every opportunity to brag on their behalf to anyone that would listen. John loved to be surrounded by his dogs, cooking for his family, and DIY projects in the yard. John was a loving husband, proud father, and excited future grandfather. His kind spirit and contagious smile will live on with everyone who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Garra Walline of Franklin, TN; son, Devin Walline his wife Jennifer Walline and their son due March 2022 of Argyle, TX; sister, Lynnda Carr and her husband Gregory Carr of The Woodlands, TX; nephew, John Carr his wife Daniella Carr and their children Aria and Alegra of Houston, TX; niece, Alyssa Beavers her husband Travis Beavers and their children Nora, Quinn, and Summer of The Woodlands, TX; and his beloved dogs, Jolene, Nash & Charlie.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 11:00AM Tuesday, December 7, 2021, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friends of Williamson County Animal Center. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com