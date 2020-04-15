John Thomas “Tommy” Goodgame Jr. age 57 of Franklin, TN. Passed away from injuries sustained from an automobile accident on Friday, April 10, 2020. Tommy was born in Burlington, NC and grew up in Franklin, TN, graduated from Page High School and was the owner and operator of Concrete Unlimited since 1985. Member of Epworth United Methodist Church.

Tommy was a loving father, son, brother, G-Daddy and friend to so many. To him, there was no such thing as a stranger, just a friend he hadn’t met yet. He lit up any room he was in with his fun loving, larger than life, personality. Tommy was an avid outdoorsman that loved to hunt, fish and ride his horses. He had a heart of gold, gave and loved unconditionally. Tommy Goodgame was truly one of a kind and will be missed by all that knew him. “No Limit.”

Proceeded in death by grandparents. Survived by son Zachary “Booka” (Emily) Goodgame and daughter Kaci “Rooney Bug” Goodgame. Parents, John and Marie Goodgame Sr. Sisters Charlotte (Mike) Lillard and Shannon (Tim) Pogue. Grandchildren Camryn Buchanan, Knox, River and Rowen Goodgame. Favorite Niece and Nephew, Avery Marie and Beckett Pogue. Best friend Penny Lynn Byram and faithful companion dog, Bear.

Time and location for his celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in his honor to Epworth United Methodist Church.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME,

615-794-2289,williamsonmemorial.com