



John Thomas Farmer, age 58 of Antioch, TN passed away May 28, 2020.

He was born in Clarksville,TN. John was a Senior Systems Analyst with Atena. He was a member of Peytonsville Baptist Church and Christ Church of Nashville,TN. John was a true gentleman and he loved his family. He loved computer work, John Deere Tractors, antique tractor shows and the Green Bay Packers. Most of all John always loved to be around to help people. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John Marlin Farmer and Emma Stanley Farmer; sister, Sheila Byard. Survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Wanda Garner Farmer of Antioch, TN formerly of Franklin, TN; daughter, Kimberly (Jeff) Howell of Lebanon, TN; sister, Judy (Tom) Forehand of Clarksville, TN; grand dogs, Snowman and Max; several nieces and nephews whom he adored.

A graveside service will be held 1:00PM Monday, June 1, 2020 at Sango Cemetery, 3326 Sango Rd., Clarksville, TN, Mark Thompson officiating. Private family viewing will be at 12:30 PM at the Cemetery. Active pallbearers include Jimmy Garner, Carl Garner, Jeff Howell, Rick Lamb, Tommy Forehand, Jason Piona and Nate Yates. Honorary pallbearers, Jeremy Garner, Jeff Smith, Joe Whitt, Larry Slate and Terry Barnes, Jeremy Byard, and Ray Rice. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com



