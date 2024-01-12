OBITUARY: John Spencer Huddleston

John Spencer Huddleston, aged 74, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2024, after his battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to those who crossed his path and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

John was born on March 24, 1948 in Seattle, Washington. He and his twin brother, Thomas Byne Huddleston, moved often as the sons of Army Colonel, Edgar Garfield Huddleston, and Julia Byrne Huddleston.

He attended Annandale High School in Annandale, Virginia, and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia. Later becoming a Pharmaceutical Sales Representative at The Upjohn Company upon his graduation. John spent his entire career growing into leadership at Upjohn before he retired in 2003, at which time he started The Huddleston Group, a pharmaceutical-focused recruiting firm that he ultimately ended up running with his daughter, Mary Beth, who will carry on his legacy. Throughout his career, John was known for his passion, hard work, and dedication to his industry and the people he worked with.

But more than anything, John was a loving and devoted husband to his wife, Mary Witham Huddleston, father to his daughters Stephanie Yosef and Mary Beth Jackson, and grandfather to his three granddaughters, Libby Miller, and Evan and Carter Jackson. He loved spending time with all his girls, sharing stories and his love of music, playing games or supporting their interests, and teaching them new things. He was always there to offer guidance, support, and encouragement, no matter what challenges they faced.

In his free time, John enjoyed golfing and fishing with his friends and was always eager to share his knowledge and enthusiasm with others. He was an active member of his community, volunteering in his community of Westhaven, at his granddaughters’ schools, or for other local organizations.

John is survived by his loving wife, Mary, his children, Stephanie and Mary Beth, and his grandchildren, Libby, Evan, and Carter. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held for family and friends, details to come, which will be updated at williamsonmemorial.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in John’s honor to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Now at pancan.org.

