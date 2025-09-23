OBITUARY: John Sidney Hollis

John Sidney Hollis, age 42, a resident of Franklin, passed away Saturday, September 20, 2025 at Mulberry Health and Rehab. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

John was born in New Orleans, Louisiana and was the son of Terry Hollis and Ivy Kinney. He enjoyed being outdoors, working on cars, listening to a variety of music, cooking, and was an avid fan of the Tennessee Titans. John was a loving son, brother, and father and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, he leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Emma Hollis, Madison Hollis, Jaxen Glass, Atlas Hollis, and brother, Chris (Crystal) Hollis.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Kenneth (Barbara Ruth) Hollis and Elmo Ivie (Dorothy Ann) Derryberry.

You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.