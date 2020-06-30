



John Scott Stone, 54, of Franklin, TN, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at his home.

John was born on January 6, 1966, in Santa Rosa, CA to Gloria Ann Beckham and Waller Scott Stone. John grew up in Bowling Green, KY where he attended T. C. Cherry Elementary School and Bowling Green Jr. High; he graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1984. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Old Dominion University, Norfolk, VA, in 1994. He married Pamela Carol Robertson on December 31, 1992, in Virginia Beach, VA.

John worked as a Senior Project Manager of Clinical Informatics for MedHost Inc. for the last 4 years. He previously worked for Cardiovascular Care Group, McKesson Corp, Sisters of Mercy Health Care, Vanderbilt University Hospital, and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. John served as the Vice-President of Metrics for Nashville PMI (Project Management Institute). He was a certified Project Management Professional and was a member of HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society), Leadership Health Care (part of the Nashville Health Care Council), and AMIA (American Medical Informatics Association). John continued working and supporting his family even while dealing with renal failure during the past few years.

John is preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Ann Beckham.

John is survived by his wife, Pam; his children, Rachel and Ryan; his parents, Lilybeth Parrent, Robert & Vickie Elrod, and Rick Parrent; his siblings, Rebecca Graham, Blane Parrent, Brad Parrent, Beth Pudic, Chris Cameron, and Megan Paulsen; and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, TN. A funeral service will be held there immediately afterwards at 11:00 a.m., with Dr. Don Paprocky officiating. Burial will be held in private at Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green, KY at 3pm.

Memorial contributions may be given to The Kidney Project, a project co-led by Medical Director William H. Fissell, M.D. at Vanderbilt University, which is working to create artificial kidneys. While John knew he would probably not be around to receive one, he was excited about the thought of the technology for others. You can give online at https://give.vanderbilthealth.org/give/202540.

John’s family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Dr. Jennifer Santana, Dr. Scott Parker, Linda Egeto, Rolling Hills Community Church, Church of the City, and our family and friends who have reached out to support us during this time.



