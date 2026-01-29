OBITUARY: John Russell Sheffield

John Russell Sheffield, age 57, of Franklin, TN, passed away on January 17, 2026 in Sevierville, TN. Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 23, 2026 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Rev. Keith Pugh officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Edgar Sheffield Sr. of Selma, AL; grandparents, Edgar Sheffield and Etta Mae Drummond Sheffield of Selma, AL, Leonard and Grace Reis of Montgomery, AL, and LaNelle Wallace of Troy, AL.

He is survived by his wife, Charissa Harpole Sheffield of Franklin, TN; daughter, Susanna Caroline Sheffield of Sevierville, TN; son, Matthew Richard Sheffield of Charlotte, NC; brothers, Richard Edgar Sheffield Jr. of Tuscaloosa, AL and Christopher Reis Sheffield of Tuscaloosa, AL; parents, Charles A. and Judith Brown of Tuscaloosa, AL; and nephews, Christopher Reis Sheffield Jr. of Tuscaloosa, AL, Brett Smith (Bridgette) of Tuscaloosa, AL, Clay Smith (Christa) of Tuscaloosa, AL, and Dawson Tebo of Augusta, GA.

John was born in Selma, AL but lived most of his childhood in Tuscaloosa. He graduated from West End Christian in 1986. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Auburn University in 1990 where he was a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity.

He married Charissa Harpole from Tuscaloosa in 1994 and eventually moved to Tennessee. He began his career at EDS in Springhill, TN and continued his career at HCA Healthcare for 25 years. He was currently serving as Program Director at the Project Management Center of Excellence at HCA Healthcare. He also served on charitable boards including Hope Clinic for Women and Southeast Community Ventures.

John loved and took wonderful care of his family. He loved his friends and coworkers, loved Auburn, and loved the Lord. He will be deeply missed.

Pallbearers are Brett Smith, Clay Smith, Steve Roth, Dr. Andrew Duckett, Jeff Perkins, Daniel Beane.

Honorary pallbearers are John Maggart, Alan and Patrice Rowbal, Frankie Cabaniss, Brad Ninness, Steven Yates, friends and coworkers at HCA Healthcare.

John served on the board of Hope Clinic for Women for six years. He shared their mission to provide affordable healthcare, love families in need and help them experience abundant life. Gifts in his honor can be made to the 501c3 organization, Hope Clinic for Women, where John served on the board for 6 years. www.friendsofhopeclinic.org or checks mailed to 1810 Hayes St. Nashville, TN 37203. EIN: 62-1164825

In God’s protection and gracious mercy we leave you, may He bless you and keep you. The Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious unto you. The Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace and light and joy forever more.

